North West Makes Her Runway Debut and Kim Kardashian Is So Proud

Looks like Kim Kardashian's daughter North West may be following in the footsteps of her aunt, model Kendall Jenner!

The 5-year-old child made her runway debut on Saturday, walking in the LOL Surprise! fashion show in Pacific Palisades near Los Angeles. The event celebrated the launch of the toy brand's new Bigger Surprise product.

North dressed up as the LOL Surprise! doll Thrilla. Simone Harouche styled the child, whose character's look is inspired by Michael Jackson's Thriller costume. Wearing a red leather jacket and matching mini skirt, a zip-up black crop top, white socks, black shoes, a black Cult Gaia purse and red lipstick, North made her way down the catwalk as proud mama Kim looked on and filmed her on her phone.