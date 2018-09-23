Halston Sage and Charlie Puth Show PDA in a Pool Amid Dating Rumors

Things may be heating up between Halston Sage and Charlie Puth.

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old star of The Orville and the 26-year-old pop star sparked romance rumors when he posted on Instagram a photo of her sitting on his lap at a restaurant after the two attended the star-studded Yellow Ball separately during New York Fashion Week. On Saturday, Sage shared her own picture with Puth, showing the two smiling and looking cozy while sitting in a pool, with her putting her arms around him and playfully smiling against his cheek.

"9.22.18," she captioned the photo.

Puth posted on his Instagram page a picture of just himself inside the water.