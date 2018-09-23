Jennifer Lopez Parties With Selena Gomez and Other Top Female Stars Backstage at Her Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 23, 2018 9:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Las Vegas, Backstage, Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Alex Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Becky G

Evan Rogers

Guess our invite to Jennifer Lopez's awesome girl power party got lost in the mail...

Selena GomezSofia VergaraJessica AlbaSarah Michelle GellarBecky GIreland Baldwin and Dua Lipa all attended J.Lo's  All I Have concert at the Zappos Theatre at the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday.

After the show, one of her final concerts in the city after a two-year residency, the 49-year-old star hosted a small backstage after-party in her dressing room. She was joined by the female celebs, as well as by other friends and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who has attended dozens of her gigs. The group danced, sang songs and posed for pics with J.Lo.

"Fun night w these beauties..." the pop star wrote on Instagram, alongside a group photo. "@jessicaalba @dualipa @iambeckyg @sofiavergara and @arod he's a beauty too ♥️ #allihavefinal15 #show5 #4showstogo #letsgetit @phvegas."

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

"Gracias @jlo !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote Vergara alongside her own group pic.

Jennifer Lopez, Las Vegas, Backstage, Jessica Alba, Sarah Michelle Gellar

Evan Rogers

"Awesome show @jlo #vegas" wrote Alba.

"Tonight was a dream. Thanks @jlo ❤️" wrote Becky G.

Jennifer Lopez, Las Vegas, Backstage, Selena Gomez

Evan Rogers

A-Rod posted on his Instagram Stories a video of him sitting in a front VIP section behind Gomez, who dances along happily to "On the Floor."

Lopez will perform her final All I Have show in Las Vegas on September 29.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Selena Gomez , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, Live or Die

Noah Cyrus Has No Idea Who Released Her Music Video With Lil Xan

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Drops Binge: Breaking Down His Lyrics About Eminem

Robyn

Why Robyn Mostly Disappeared From Music for 8 Years

Carson Daly Reflects on "TRL" 20 Years Later

Kanye West Warns 3 Celebs to Stop Talking About Wife Kim K.

Maroon 5 Rumored to Be Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show Performer

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Trashes Eminem on The Breakfast Club Amid Feud

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.