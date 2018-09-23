Jennifer Lopez Parties With Selena Gomez and Other Top Female Stars Backstage at Her Show

Guess our invite to Jennifer Lopez's awesome girl power party got lost in the mail...

Selena Gomez, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Becky G, Ireland Baldwin and Dua Lipa all attended J.Lo's All I Have concert at the Zappos Theatre at the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday.

After the show, one of her final concerts in the city after a two-year residency, the 49-year-old star hosted a small backstage after-party in her dressing room. She was joined by the female celebs, as well as by other friends and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who has attended dozens of her gigs. The group danced, sang songs and posed for pics with J.Lo.

"Fun night w these beauties..." the pop star wrote on Instagram, alongside a group photo. "@jessicaalba @dualipa @iambeckyg @sofiavergara and @arod he's a beauty too ♥️ #allihavefinal15 #show5 #4showstogo #letsgetit @phvegas."