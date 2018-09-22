Jennifer Garner Driving a Tractor Is the Best Way to Ring in the First Day of Fall

Fall is officially here, which means leaves changing colors, the emergence of pumpkin everything, Halloween and...Jennifer Garner on a tractor.

In a new Instagram video, Garner steered the farm equipment and waved at the camera while smiling and laughing. "Happy first day of autumn! #soyouthinkyoucanfarm," she wrote. It's a massive vehicle, but somehow the actress makes driving it look relatively simple. It may be safe to assume she was on the tractor while visiting one of the farms of her food company, Once Upon a Farm. Garner navigating the tractor proves yet again that she's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

Despite celebrating the beginning of fall in an extremely apt manner, Garner has mourned the end of summer in a slew of Instagram posts. In one, the Alias actress made a meme of herself showing two very different photos of her. The first one under "Moms: First Day of Summer" shows her smiling and holding a piece of paper with "Fun Summer Ideas" written on it. The one next to it, however, has a more grisly look. The photo under "Mom: Last Day of Summer" is Garner smiling on the set of Peppermint, but this time she has fake blood all over her face.

Maybe a Pumpkin Spice Latte could cure that?