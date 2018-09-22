Ariana Grande Tweets Uplifting Message as She Continues to Mourn Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Sep. 22, 2018 2:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande shared uplifting words on both Twitter and Instagram on Saturday as she continues to mourn her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

"Everything will be okay," she tweeted.

Later on, she tweeted, "i love u so v much."

On Instagram, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer wrote the same words as well as "one day at a time" with a background image of a cloudy sky. Grande has slowly been breaking her silence after Miller died of an apparent overdose on Sept. 7. One day after his death, she uploaded a black-and-white picture of Miller looking up at the camera. She didn't include a caption.

One week later, the "God Is a Woman" vocalist shared a video of the "What's the Use?" rapper telling a story and laughing at her. In her caption, Grande expressed her gratitude and love for Miller as well as some of her own regrets. "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote. "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

Photos

Mac Miller: Life in Pictures

Grande and Miller broke up in May after two years of dating.

Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson have been taking time away from the spotlight since Miller's death. The two of them skipped out on the 2018 Emmys in order to "take time to heal." In a statement to E! News, Grande's team explained why she opted out of the awards show. "Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding," they said.

That weekend, she and Davidson remained in New York where the two of them adopted a teacup pig named Piggy Smalls. Davidson even has a tattoo of the animal to prove it.

On Tuesday, Grande and some friends shared coffee and smiles as they got stuck in a torrential downpour without an umbrella in New York.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Mac Miller , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Meryl Streep, Tracy Ullman, 2018 Tribeca TV Festival

Meryl Streep Really Wants Her Friend Tracey Ullman to Run for President

Janel Parrish, To All The Boys I've Loved Before Premiere

Janel Parrish Reveals Her Father-in-Law Was Killed 2 Weeks Before Wedding by Drunk Driver

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift: "She's So Smart It Freaks Me Out"

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Loses Weight on "Grief Diet" After Dennis Shields' Death

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence on Jennifer Aniston Split

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Continue 21st Birthday Festivities With Bowling Party

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Show PDA at Jordyn Woods' Birthday Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.