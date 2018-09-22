Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift: "She's So Smart It Freaks Me Out"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 22, 2018 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, 2016 Grammy Awards, Candids

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS

Selena Gomez gave her pal Taylor Swift major public praise this weekend, calling her a "big sister" who's "so smart."

The 26-year-old singer has been friends with the 28-year-old fellow pop star for more than a decade. She appeared in her 2015 star-studded "Bad Blood" music video and months ago joined her onstage at one of her reputation stadium tour concerts.

"Taylor is awesome," Gomez said in an Instagram Live session with fans early on Saturday, when asked about the singer. "I love her. She's amazing. I just talked to her today. She is literally like my big sister, I tell her everything. She is so smart, it freaks me out."

Photos

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez's Cutest BFF Pics

Gomez's Instagram Live video, which has since been deleted, marked a rare insight into her personal life, which she tries to keep private despite intense media scrutiny.

In July, Swift was unable to be with Gomez on her 26h birthday, as she was performing in New Jersey that weekend, but did celebrate from a distance with a birthday cake in her honor.

"Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend's birthday?" Swift said. "I mean, I could but why would I want 2?"

 
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Taylor Swift , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Janel Parrish, To All The Boys I've Loved Before Premiere

Janel Parrish Reveals Her Father-in-Law Was Killed 2 Weeks Before Wedding by Drunk Driver

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Tweets Uplifting Message as She Continues to Mourn Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Loses Weight on "Grief Diet" After Dennis Shields' Death

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence on Jennifer Aniston Split

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Continue 21st Birthday Festivities With Bowling Party

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Show PDA at Jordyn Woods' Birthday Party

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jessica Alba

Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's $18 Sweatshirt and More On-Sale Loungewear

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.