Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Show PDA at Jordyn Woods' Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 22, 2018 9:21 AM

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian

Roger / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson got cozy and were inseparable at Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods' 21st birthday party on Friday.

The bash, held at the Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, took place days after the NBA player was photographed leaving a nightclub with male friends and walking by two female clubgoers standing off to the side, which raised some eyebrows. In April, there were multiple reports that claimed Tristan had kissed and otherwise intimately engaged with other women. He and Khloe have since moved past that cheating scandal, which erupted shortly before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson.

At Woods' party on Friday, Khloe and Tristan were photographed holding hands, with the NBA star leading his girlfriend as she walked behind him. They were inseparable throughout the night and Tristan was also seen with his arm around the reality star and appeared to be very attentive towards her, E! News has learned.

Khloe was in great spirits. She and Tristan played air hockey as a team against Kourtney Kardashian and a male teammate.

The former three later left the bowling alley together after several hours.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian

SPW / SplashNews.com

Kourtney posted on her Instagram Stories a video of Tristan serenading Khloe in the car.

"Living my best life with this beautiful woman," he sings to her.

"Third wheel life," Kourtney wrote.

The party took place days after E! News learned that Khloe and Tristan plan to move back with their daughter to Cleveland, as the NBA season is starting soon.

"They are doing better and have had a positive summer," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "Khloe just doesn't trust him 100 percent or know what's going to happen."

"She will be based in Cleveland with True for the season, but is going to be coming to L.A. for work commitments and to see her family when she can," the source added.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

