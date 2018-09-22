Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Show PDA at Jordyn Woods' Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson got cozy and were inseparable at Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods' 21st birthday party on Friday.

The bash, held at the Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, took place days after the NBA player was photographed leaving a nightclub with male friends and walking by two female clubgoers standing off to the side, which raised some eyebrows. In April, there were multiple reports that claimed Tristan had kissed and otherwise intimately engaged with other women. He and Khloe have since moved past that cheating scandal, which erupted shortly before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson.

At Woods' party on Friday, Khloe and Tristan were photographed holding hands, with the NBA star leading his girlfriend as she walked behind him. They were inseparable throughout the night and Tristan was also seen with his arm around the reality star and appeared to be very attentive towards her, E! News has learned.