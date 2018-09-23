One Tree Hill Turns 15: Where Is the Cast Now?

Can you believe it's been 15 years since we first toured Tree Hill?

On September 23, 2003, One Tree Hill premiered on what was then called The WB, and we didn't know it then, but we were in for nine years of some of the wildest drama TV had to offer at the time. There were time jumps and dogs eating hearts and high schoolers getting married and "Stay out of it, Nick Lachey!" It was nuts, and it was great, and lucky for all of us, most of the cast has stuck around in the years since.

In honor of this 15 year milestone, let's catch up with Tree Hill residents young and old, shall we?