Why Hilary Duff Is in ''No Rush'' to Marry Boyfriend Matthew Koma

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 4:53 PM

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Hilary Duff is taking things one step at a time.

The countdown is officially on for the pregnant Younger star and her boyfriend, musician Matthew Koma, who will welcome their first child together in the coming months. A source tells E! News that Duff is fast approaching the last leg of her pregnancy, and that's exactly why an engagement isn't on the horizon for the longtime couple.

Despite rumors that Koma had indeed popped the question (sparked by a simply gold band worn on Hilary's ring finger), we're told the pair is not engaged and in "no rush to get married." 

"They already feel married and don't feel they need a signed document to seal the deal," explains our insider. "They eventually do want to get married and have a ceremony but for now, are focused on their baby girl coming." 

The source describes the couple as a "true modern family," adding that Matthew is a "great stepdad" to Luca Comrie—Hilary's 6-year-old son from a previous relationship. 

Photos

Hilary Duff's Pregnancy Style

Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie

Laura Moll

"Everyone gets along great and it has been a smooth transition," the source adds. "Luca has been overly excited since day one of this pregnancy and is starting to understand more of what is about to come. He is very anxious for his baby sister to come and is always talking about her."

Matthew and Luca recently joined the mom-to-be for an absolutely heartwarming maternity photo shoot, which she documented on her Instagram.  

As for Duff's road to baby No. 2, the insider says that she is "so excited to welcome a girl into the family and knows how great of a dad Matthew going to be. He already calls the baby his 'little princess' and Hilary has fallen in love with him even more during this process."

The former Disney Channel darling has documented the ups and downs of her pregnancy on social media, including one honest post that really resonated with moms everywhere.

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard," she reflected on Instagram in July. "Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special."

"Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come [but] almost impossible to get my own shoes on.. sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment," Duff continued. "Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how's strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS."

Yes you do, Hil!

