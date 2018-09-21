Kim Kardashian Just Proved Saint West Is Kanye West's Mini-Me

He got it from his dada!

Just when you thought Saint West couldn't look any more like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian decided to post two photos that prove any and all searches for the rapper's mini-me is over.

On Friday afternoon, Saint posed in a house with a cutout face of dad.

"Guess who," Kim wrote on Instagram and Twitter as her son wore a Marlington Dukes T-Shirt.

"Look at that face!!!! He's somethin," close friend Jonathan Cheban wrote in the comments section. Best friend LaLa added, "Look at him." Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also liked the photo that brought smiles to lots of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans.