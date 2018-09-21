Kim Kardashian Just Proved Saint West Is Kanye West's Mini-Me

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 4:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Saint West

Instagram

He got it from his dada!

Just when you thought Saint West couldn't look any more like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian decided to post two photos that prove any and all searches for the rapper's mini-me is over.

On Friday afternoon, Saint posed in a house with a cutout face of dad.

"Guess who," Kim wrote on Instagram and Twitter as her son wore a Marlington Dukes T-Shirt.

"Look at that face!!!! He's somethin," close friend Jonathan Cheban wrote in the comments section. Best friend LaLa added, "Look at him." Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also liked the photo that brought smiles to lots of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans.

Photos

Saint West's Cutest Pics

Saint West

Instagram

One fan couldn't help but speculate about Saint and his siblings' similarities with mom and dad.

"I feel like Saint is full on Kim including personality….North West is ye," one fan shared. Kim simply replied, "Facts."

While every shot of Kim's kids is pretty darn sweet, there are a few favorites with Kanye's mini-me that we won't forget.

Back in August, the woman behind Kim Kardashian Beauty shared a video of her son recognizing his dad's voice from a song.

As Kanye's hit "Can't Tell Me Nothing" played in the background, Kim asked who was singing. Saint confidently replied, "Daddy."

And there was also the time Kim asked for a kiss from Saint. As it turns out, Saint wasn't in the mood and refused to lean in for a smooch. "I just gave you a kiss," he shared while hanging with mom.

Kids will be kids!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Saint West , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1507

Kris Jenner Reveals She Helped Deliver Baby Stormi and Kim Kardashian Is Totally Grossed Out on KUWTK

Kris Jenner: "I Delivered the Baby; I Pulled Her Out!"

Kanye West, Phone

Kanye West Wants to Hide How Many Social Media Followers You Have

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK

Are Old Memories Causing Issues in Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Mother-Daughter Bond?

Khloe Kardashian Helps Mediate Between Kourtney & Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner, cereal, Instagram

Pomegranate Seeds, Ramen Hacks and Dry Cereal: Kylie Jenner's Taste Buds Dissected

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1507

Kim Kardashian Calls Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy "The Best Kept Secret of Our Generation" on KUWTK

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.