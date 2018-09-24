New Amsterdam and the Enduring Power of Medical Dramas

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

ER. Chicago Med. House. The Good Doctor. Grey's Anatomy. And now New Amsterdam. The medical drama has a rich history on television, dating back to the 1950s, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. Why is that? What makes the medical drama genre so enduring?

"I think anybody who has a body has an interest in medical dramas," New Amsterdam star Anupam Kher told E! News. Kher said viewers relate on a human level to what's happening on screen.

Plus, Freema Agyeman said there's a "real morbid fascination as well, to see behind those O.R. doors sometimes." Agyeman, Dr. Hana Sharpe on New Amsterdam, said viewers could also be tuning in to feel better about their own situation—that knee problem pales in comparison to a massive heart attack—"so it's kind of perspective thing as well."

Photos

2018 Fall TV Preview: All the Scoop on Your Favorite Returning Shows

Think about it, almost every viewer has seen a doctor at some point, whether it was in a hospital for an injury or an office visit for a physical, healthcare professionals are pretty universally known. And then there's the high stakes nature of the situation, whether it is a gory operating room or tense psychiatric evaluation, medical dramas deal in life and death every hour-long installment. The drama of it all, even the most absurd cases, and yes, in more than 50 years of medical dramas there have been many, many wacky scenarios, is a perfect backdrop for a TV series.

Read

Watch New Amsterdam Stars Take a Medical Jargon Quiz

"I think that medical dramas often work because it's a melting pot," Ryan Eggold, Dr. Max Goodwin on New Amsterdam, told us. "You get a lot of different people from a lot of different places and they're all struggling with very real things and the stakes are often very high, life or death situations. And these hospitals, there's a great deal of humanity in them. The human spirit is so present because there's people trying to survive, it's people trying to help other people, there's hardship and there's humor. It's just a lot of life concentrated in one place."

ER was certainly a melting pot, as is Grey's Anatomy, a pillar for diversity on TV. There's a reason ER ran for 15 seasons and Grey's is entering its 15th this year. The diversity of the cast, plus the ability to tell a variety of stories—not just medical problems—is what allows for shows like these to remain relevant.

NBC's New Amsterdam is the latest medical drama to enter the fray, but it's different from the rest, Eggold said. The new series, which is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer, is really about the healthcare system in America today, Eggold said.

"The ways in which we're failing, the ways in which we could do better and so I think it's very specific to Eric's story," Eggold said.

Expect the show to tackle issues at times, issues that are relevant to today's America, including gun violence and the police.

"Hospitals see everything, and it's this window into what's going on outside," Eggold said.

Watch the video above for more.

New Amsterdam premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ NBC , Ryan Eggold , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News

"New Amsterdam" Cast Diagnoses Your Medical TV Fascination

Colton Underwood, Ben Higgins, Nick Viall

Nick Viall and Ben Higgins Have Expert Advice for Colton Underwood Before The Bachelor

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

5 Highlights From Queen Elizabeth II Documentary That Features Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill Turns 15: Where Is the Cast Now?

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Recalls "Scary" Experience of Being Followed by Fans at the Airport

Two and a Half Men

Two and a Half Men Premiered 15 Years Ago—Where Is the Cast Now?

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay Already Has Her Ideal Ending for Law and Order: SVU's Benson

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.