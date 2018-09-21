14 Bedtime Essentials to Keep on Your Nightstand

Here's some wisdom for you: You know you're getting old when your favorite activity is going to bed.

While we've fully embraced the fact that we're more excited about slipping into our PJs than heading out for the evening, we're always looking for new ways to make bedtime even more thrilling. And when we say new ways, we really mean products and other essentials we can use ahead of tucking ourselves in to ensure the best night's sleep possible.

Naturally this list of nightstand necessities includes tons of nighttime beauty products, but there's a few self-love books and other goodies in there, too.