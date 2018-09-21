Giuliana Rancic's Son Duke Crashing Her E! News Broadcast Will Have You Laughing Out Loud

Like mother, like son? This appears to be the case for Giuliana Rancic and her son Duke.

After bringing her youngster with Bill Rancic along with her to work at E! News, the industry vet quickly learned that she isn't the only one in her family who has a natural on-camera personality. Case in point: while Giuliana and co-host Jason Kennedy were busy hosting E! News, Duke snuck onto the set and began dancing behind them.

Kennedy, who first noticed the six-year-old on set, began cracking up almost immediately. As for Giuliana? She was just stunned that her son crashed the broadcast.

"Oh, my God—Duke!" the mother of one said through laughter. "I did not know Duke was right [there]. Hi, honey…Mommy's working. Mommy's working."