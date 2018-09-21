Giuliana Rancic's Son Duke Crashing Her E! News Broadcast Will Have You Laughing Out Loud

  By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 2:11 PM

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Like mother, like son? This appears to be the case for Giuliana Rancic and her son Duke.

After bringing her youngster with Bill Rancic along with her to work at E! News, the industry vet quickly learned that she isn't the only one in her family who has a natural on-camera personality. Case in point: while Giuliana and co-host Jason Kennedy were busy hosting E! News, Duke snuck onto the set and began dancing behind them.

Kennedy, who first noticed the six-year-old on set, began cracking up almost immediately. As for Giuliana? She was just stunned that her son crashed the broadcast.

"Oh, my God—Duke!" the mother of one said through laughter. "I did not know Duke was right [there]. Hi, honey…Mommy's working. Mommy's working."

Photos

Giuliana & Bill Rancic's Cutest Pics

So viewers would know that this wasn't a planned bit, Giuliana made sure to clarify that this candid moment was all little Duke's doing.

"Literally, this was not planned," the entertainment journalist continued. "Hi, honey, you're supposed to go over there. I got you a chocolate."

At one point, even Jason tried to intervene by reminding Duke that "Mommy's doing a TV show." Sadly, that didn't work as young Duke just kept on stealing the spotlight with his dance moves.

Since this was a beyond hilarious moment, Giuliana made sure to share the highlight on her Instagram, captioning the video "#momlife."

Be sure to take a look at Duke's LOL-worthy on-camera moment in the video above. Oh, and for more sweet moments from Giuliana and Duke, take a peek at the gallery below!

Photos

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

