Overwhelming Isolation, Egregious Invasions of Privacy and Severe Paranoia: When Stars Get Real About the Dangers of Fame

Being famous isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Sure, there are great perks that come along with landing a role on a hit TV series or having the No. 1 movie in the world or watching your album climb up the charts. To start, there's the money, not to mention the access to some of the finer things in life, the opening of doors that otherwise might've remained welded shut.

But as we see and hear time and time again, there are great pitfalls that come about when your personhood becomes a globally known entity, just another product to make money. They're called the "trappings of fame" for a reason—oftentimes, if you're not remarkably careful, you find yourself trapped.

Leighton Meester is the latest star to speak out about the dangers of becoming an overnight sensation in an interview with PorterEdit, opening up about landing the role of Blair Waldorf on wildly popular CW series Gossip Girl, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 and thrust her and her co-stars Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen and Ed Westwick into the pop culture zeitgeist.