All the Details on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Private Italian Villa Stay

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently spent time enjoying some R&R on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Their trip comes a week after the 24-year-old pop star and 21-year-old model, who got engaged in July, sparked marriage speculation after they were spotted at a New York City courthouse. They then spent some time in London before heading to Italy. Bieber and Baldwin recently spent two nights in a private villa at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello, E! News has learned. The villa costs €11,000 ($13,000) to rent for a night.
"They look like honeymooners and are completely in love," a source told E! News. "They always grab each other and hold each other close. They are very affectionate and smitten."
"Justin is treating Hailey like a queen and wants only the best for her," a source told E! News. "Their villa has amazing views from a cliff and they have a private butler for any special requests they may have. They have been eating lots of fresh pasta and gelato. They ate in the hotel restaurant and in a little outdoor cafe. They were kissing across the table and looking at each other adoringly."
The source also said Bieber and Baldwin took a walk through the village and talked to many of the locals, and also took a boat cruise along the coast line.
The two "were kissing the entire time," the source said.
"They have a driver that has taken them to see the different towns," the source continued. "They visited Amalfi and Salerno before coming back to Ravello. They loved looking at the views and the Mediterranean."
Earlier in the week, in London, Baldwin had some work to do—she celebrated the launch of the Adidas Originals Falcon sneakers at a fashion show. But she had plenty of romantic time with Bieber; the two packed on the PDA at a park and while riding the London Eye Ferris wheel. The singer also serenaded the model at the Victoria Memorial fountains outside of Buckingham Palace.