All the Details on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Private Italian Villa Stay

"Justin is treating Hailey like a queen and wants only the best for her," a source told E! News. "Their villa has amazing views from a cliff and they have a private butler for any special requests they may have. They have been eating lots of fresh pasta and gelato. They ate in the hotel restaurant and in a little outdoor cafe. They were kissing across the table and looking at each other adoringly."

The source also said Bieber and Baldwin took a walk through the village and talked to many of the locals, and also took a boat cruise along the coast line.

The two "were kissing the entire time," the source said.

"They have a driver that has taken them to see the different towns," the source continued. "They visited Amalfi and Salerno before coming back to Ravello. They loved looking at the views and the Mediterranean."