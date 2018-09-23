E! Entertainment UK Reveals The Bi Life Promo

It's time British dating shows had a fresh coat of paint…

E! Entertainment UK has the official launch promo for The Bi Life, the UK's first bisexual+ reality dating show hosted by Courtney Act, which announces the first episode will be airing on Thurs. 25 October.

The clip sees a group of singletons getting doused by Courtney in pink, purple and blue paint to reflect the Bisexual+ Pride Flag colours. The promo was directed by Marc Klasfeld, an American music video director who's directed over two hundred music videos for artists like Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Charli XCX and Wiz Kahalifa.

After placing runner-up on Ru Paul's Drag Race and winning Celebrity Big Brother UK, no one could be more perfect to front The Bi Life than Courtney Act.