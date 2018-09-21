Can Law and Order: SVU's Olivia Benson Find Happiness? Mariska Hargitay on What That Looks Like

It's been 20 years of pursuing justice for Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, and fans just want the character to find some happiness. But what does that look like for the beloved character whose dedicated her life to helping others? E! News took that question to the person who knows Olivia Benson best, Mariska Hargitay herself.

"Happiness, I think, is balance for Benson. I think she's been such a mama bear and so singly focused on survivors and on the victims. She's so fierce and such a mama bear, and has been sort of on this Pavlovian way, in this maniacal quest for justice. I think one of the beautiful things that happened is when she became a mother and adopted Noah and the balance of her life changed and her focused changed," Hargitay told E! News at the Law & Order: SVU season 20 premiere at Tribeca TV Festival.