4 First Date Outfits That Will Score You a Second

People sometimes dread first dates, but let's be real: It's probably because they're not wearing the right outfit.

Not to be dramatic, but why even go on a date if you don't get to go shopping for a swoon-worthy ensemble? On top of that, what you wear depends on what you're doing. You're not going to wear a frilly floral dress if you're going to be riding roller coasters all day, now are you? Similarly, sneakers and jeans have no place at a candlelit dinner. We'll leave the where up to your suitor but as for that perfect first date outfit, we've got you.