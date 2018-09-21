4 First Date Outfits That Will Score You a Second

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 10:53 AM
People sometimes dread first dates, but let's be real: It's probably because they're not wearing the right outfit.
Not to be dramatic, but why even go on a date if you don't get to go shopping for a swoon-worthy ensemble? On top of that, what you wear depends on what you're doing. You're not going to wear a frilly floral dress if you're going to be riding roller coasters all day, now are you? Similarly, sneakers and jeans have no place at a candlelit dinner. We'll leave the where up to your suitor but as for that perfect first date outfit, we've got you.
Ah, the classic dinner date. It's the ideal first meet up scenario and when a guy opens with this you know he's a keeper. That's why you'll have no problem going full out by getting dolled up for the occasion. A flirty emerald green mini dress, classy heels and delicate gold jewellery is perfect. And dewy makeup that looks oh-so-glowy in a romantic candlelit setting is a smooth move, too (just sayin').
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING EMERALD GREEN CRISS CROSS BACK FRILL HEM SHIFT DRESS, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD LAYERED DISK PLUNGE NECKLACE, £8; PRETTYLITTLETHING MAY BLACK FAUX SUEDE BLOCK HEELED SANDALS, £25; LAURA GELLER COLOR LUSTER LIP GLOSS HI-DEF TOP COAT DIAMOND DUST, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING LAURA GELLER DEWDREAMER ILLUMINATING DROPS BALLERINA, £21
Let's say your guy is taking you to an amusement park or mini golfing—something more active for your first time together. You want to look cute, but not too over the top. A pair of curve-hugging jeans goes without saying, but since it's a date, wear a slightly dressier top (like this cute tie-front orange option). A hands-free bum bag and rad sneakers are practical, but chic and a barely-there mascara is just the right amount of makeup.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BURNT ORANGE SATIN POLKA DOT TIE FRONT BLOUSE, £20; DIRTY VINTAGE DISTRESSED SKINNY JEAN, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING LAURA GELLER LASHBOSS MASCARA BLACK, £19; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK CHUNKY TRAINERS, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING QUAY AUSTRALIA BLACK SEE ME SMILE OVAL SUNGLASSES, £40; BLACK DRAGON CHAIN BELTED BUM BAG, £15
If you're headed to the office and know you have a date later in the evening, think: professional with a hint of sexy. Enter an oversized shirt you can button up during the day and unbutton to show a little skin come evening. A leather skirt makes you a cool girl in the office, and a hot date at night. Not to mention bronze makeup is the key to that not-trying-too-hard look you're going for.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK LEOPARD PRINT SATIN OVERSIZED SHIRT, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK FAUX LEATHER BIKER BELTED MINI SKIRT, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING BEHATI BLACK FAUX SUEDE ANKLE BOOTS, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD HOOP DROP EARRINGS, £6; LAURA GELLER ICONIC BAKED SCULPTING LIPSTICK HIGH LINE HONEY, £16; LAURA GELLER BRONZE-N-BRIGHTEN MEDIUM, £26
If your dude is going the casual date route for round one, we've got the easiest, breeziest look for you. Since you'll be meeting up during the day a loose fitting (but still flattering) button-front dress should be in the mix. Espadrille wedges are low key, but cool and a swipe of neutral lipstick is a little makeup that'll go a long way for this day date.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK OVERSIZED BUTTON FRONT SHIRT DRESS, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING TORTOISE SHELL OVERSIZE SQUARE SUNGLASSES, £8; NATURAL TWIN STRAP ESPADRILLE WEDGE, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING STRAW BOX CROSS BODY BAG, £22; PRETTYLITTLE THING GOLD PLATED 18CT RENAISSANCE PENDANT DROP NECKLACE, £12; LOTTIE LONDON SLAY ALL DAY MATTE LIPSTICK SO GOOD, £6
