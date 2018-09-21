Woody Allen Tried to Kill Soon-Yi Previn Magazine Profile, Writer Says

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images
It appears Woody Allen was not happy about the idea of his wife Soon-Yi Previn being interviewed about him and his ex Mia Farrow, her adopted mom.
In a recent New York Magazine profile, Soon-Yi, 47, broke her silence about her past with the two. She implied to writer Daphne Merkin that the actress was abusive towards her growing up. She also talked about Mia's allegation that Woody molested their daughter Dylan Farrow as a child, an accusation he denies but which Dylan has herself echoed. Soon-Yi said, "What's happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust. [Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim."
Woody, who stirred controversy when he married Soon-Yi five years after he and Mia split, and the 73-year-old actress have not commented on the article, which many readers have slammed as biased in favor of the 82-year-old director, who is a friend of the writer.
Merkin told the New York Post in comments posted on Thursday that he actually tried to kill the piece and also denied speculation that he had tried to influence the story.