Why Robyn Mostly Disappeared From Music for 8 Years

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 8:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Robyn

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Swedish pop star Robyn is making a comeback.

The 39-year-old rose to fame in the late '90s with hit songs such as "Show Me Love" and "Do You Know (What It Takes)." Earlier this summer, Robyn released "Missing U," her first solo single in eight years. It is featured on her new album Honey, which is set for release in October. An unfinished version of its title track was featured on the final season of HBO's Girls in 2017.

When asked in March where she's been all these years, Robyn told The New York Times, "Rebooting."

In recent years, Robyn released collaborative EPs such as Trust Me and Do It Again. But she has yet to enjoy the same level of success, especially in the United States, as she did at the start of her career.

Photos

'90s Musicians, Then and Now

Robin opened up to the New York Times about a dark period she experienced in recent years following a breakup from a boyfriend, Max Vitali, and the death of friend Christian Falk, a producer she had worked with since her 1997 debut album Robyn Is Here.

It was toughest for her from 2014 to 2015, when she had days when she didn't get out of bed. She found help in therapy and began writing and recording songs again. "Missing U" is about her and her boyfriend's breakup and also about losing Falk.

 

Amid her recovery, the singer got back together with Max.

Robyn told The New York Times that "speeding back up" after this period felt good, adding, "I can also sometimes miss being really sad, because I was so in tune with my feelings. There's a closeness to your feelings—it's special, and maybe a spiritual experience in some way."

The singer said she's out of the darkness, but she doesn't feel like she "returned."

"I feel like I almost became another person," she told the newspaper. "Like the goal wasn't for me to come back—I really feel like I rearranged my insides in a way. I didn't know what I even had to go back to. I felt like a lot of things that I believed before were not true anymore."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Drops Binge: Breaking Down His Lyrics About Eminem

Carson Daly Reflects on "TRL" 20 Years Later

Kanye West Warns 3 Celebs to Stop Talking About Wife Kim K.

Maroon 5 Rumored to Be Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show Performer

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Trashes Eminem on The Breakfast Club Amid Feud

Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water

Avril Lavigne Releases "Head Above Water" After a 5-Year Hiatus

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Some Fans Think Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem Are Faking Their Feud

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.