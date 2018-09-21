Rihanna Named an Official Ambassador of Barbados

Rihanna is a woman who can truly juggle it all. She's a singer; she's an actress and now she's an ambassador of Barbados.

That's right! The Barbados Government Information Office announced the news on Thursday and named her "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary."

As part of her role, RiRi will be responsible for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island. According to the announcement, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley was "honored" to bestow the title on the "Diamonds" singer, who's been recognized for raising Barbados' profile and donating to her home country.

"Rihanna has a deep love for this country, and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education," Mottley said. "She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home. She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados."