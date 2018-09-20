Millie Bobby Brown Defends ''Lovely'' Friendship With Drake Over Texting Controversy

Millie Bobby Brown is defending her friendship with rapper Drake.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to vent her frustrations regarding the controversy surrounding her and Drake's texting. "Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline?" the Stranger Things star wrote. "U guys are weird... for real."

She continued, "I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don't get to choose that for me."

The actress, who soared to fame after starring as Eleven in the Netflix series, concluded, "It's nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships... jeez."

The Brit ended her message with an emoji of a peace sign.