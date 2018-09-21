Inside the Unbelievably True Story of Chinese Superstar Fan Bingbing

From the moment they gain even a modicum of fame, most celebrities agree to a contract of sorts of what's required of them now that they're in the public eye.

To maintain the impossible beauty standards, they'll commit to a strict fitness, diet and grooming regimen, while taking care to never appear too high-maintenance. They'll provide us a peek into their rich lifestyle of private jets, exotic vacations and expensive rides but still somehow manage to remain #relatable. And they'll always be up for fan interaction no matter the time or place, lest someone deem them ungrateful for wanting to enjoy a meal, a night out, a trip to the grocery store without posing for a series of selfies. Above all, they must never complain about their end of the deal. After all, they knew what they were signing up for.

It's not the easiest of balancing acts. And yet it's nothing compared to the razor thin tightrope that many China-based stars are forced to walk each day.