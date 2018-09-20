Gigi Hadid's $80 Boots and More Must-Try Celeb Fall Boot Trends

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 3:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Fall Boots, Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

How strong is your fall boot game?

Now that the seasons are changing, it's time to trade in your sandals and toe-baring heels for boots. They're warmer, but more than that, they're a signature of fall fashion. Along with light outerwear and sweaters, boots are worthy of an investment to elevate your back-to-school or back-to-the-grind wardrobe. It's time to get serious, y'all.

Although boots are very popular, celebrities like Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Chrissy Teigen demonstrate that you can find a pair that represents your unique style. Case in point: Gigi Hadid's red snake print boots. They're bright, fun and an easy to turn any drab outfit into a fab look.

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Love her style? Shop celebrity boot trends below, no matter your budget!

ESC: Fall Boots, Chrissy Teigen

Gotham/GC Images

Over-the-Knee Boots

According to Erika Jayne and Paris Hilton, over-the-knee boots are a flattering, sexy trend that you should consider for fall and winter. Chrissy Teigen agrees, giving the look a fresh feel in her patent leather boots. Although the style is super sexy, the Lip Sync Battle host demonstrates how to pull them off with class. She paired them with a shirt dress, blazer and crossbody bag.

ESC Fall Boots

Aldo

Belinna, Now $48

ESC Fall Boots

Tony Bianco

Jacqui Midnight Stretch Patent, Now $138

Article continues below

ESC Fall Boots

Tamara Mellon

Lust Over-the-Knee Boot, $895

ESC: Fall Boots, Naomi Campbell

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Crazy-Good Prints

Naomi Campbell is fall fashion goals in a graphic print trench coat with matching boots and a red turtleneck. The overall look is suited for the iconic supermodel. However, the boots are the hero of the look. Going for a printed boot this season is the perfect way to look supreme with minimal effort. Simply pair your standout boots with a black bodysuit and denim and you're sure to be best dressed.

ESC Fall Boots

Miss Selfridge

Floral Print Over The Knee Boots, Now $62

Article continues below

ESC Fall Boots

Zara

Heeled Animal Print Ankle Boots, $90

ESC Fall Boots

Modern Vice

Rita Boot, $1,800

ESC: Fall Boots, Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Red Boots

If Naomi's printed boots are too daring, Gigi Hadid's colorful sock boot is the perfect alternative. She wore the Snake-Effect Ankle Boots, which are only $80, with a bright orange sweatsuit and multi-colored coat. Beyond the shape of the boot (a trend that has been around for a couple of years), her choice of color is worthy of copying. By investing in a bright boot, you can transform a basic outfit into a standout ensemble.

Article continues below

ESC Fall Boots

Steve Madden

Claire Bootie, $100

ESC Fall Boots

Topshop

Alex Front Zip Boots, $170

ESC Fall Boots

Danielle Shevel

BellaDonna Boots, $495

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Boots, Bella Hadid

Pierre Suu/GC Images

White Boots

Her sister, Bella Hadid, went a different direction with a white boot with a pointy toe. Although white boots dominated last year's boot trends, this year, cowboy-inspired white boots are a must-have. The star paired hers with relaxed denim and an unbuttoned cardigan—a '90s trends that the model is loving.

ESC Fall Boots

Qupid

Kitten Heel Chelsea Boots, Now $31

ESC Fall Boots

Vagabond

Simone Boots, $195

Article continues below

ESC Fall Boots

MISBHV

White Vinyl Ankle Boot, $681

ESC: Fall Boots, Kaia Gerber

Gotham/GC Images

Grunge Boots

Kaia Gerber loves an edgy, youthful look, thus her Doc Martens are a go-to. To sport the trend, you can either be like the celeb and wear them with a denim co-ord set and beanie or you can wear them with your favorite long-sleeve dress to add a little edge to your look. 

ESC Fall Boots

Blink

Hiker Ankle Boots, Now $64

Article continues below

ESC Fall Boots

Dr. Marten's

1460 Pascal Front Front Zip Arcadia, $155

ESC Fall Boots

Gucci

Leather Ankle Boot With Sylvie Web, $980

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , VG , Style , Top Stories , Shopping
Latest News
ESC: Throwback Thursday, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Updates a Fall Sweater Trend From the '90s Hit Jawbreaker

ESC: Michael B. Jordan, Coach

Michael B. Jordan Joins Selena Gomez as an Ambassador for Coach

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Makes Looking Posh Easy With Her 10th Anniversary Collection

Victoria Beckham Talks 10-Year Collection & LFW 2018

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Strut on the Alberta Ferretti Runway

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Mid-Century Modern Décor to Spruce Up Your Small Space

ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Drugstore Beauty, Ilana Glaze, Abbi Jacobson

The Under-$10 Hair Products BFFs Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson Used for the Emmys

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.