Gigi Hadid's $80 Boots and More Must-Try Celeb Fall Boot Trends

Raymond Hall/GC Images
How strong is your fall boot game?
Now that the seasons are changing, it's time to trade in your sandals and toe-baring heels for boots. They're warmer, but more than that, they're a signature of fall fashion. Along with light outerwear and sweaters, boots are worthy of an investment to elevate your back-to-school or back-to-the-grind wardrobe. It's time to get serious, y'all.
Although boots are very popular, celebrities like Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Chrissy Teigen demonstrate that you can find a pair that represents your unique style. Case in point: Gigi Hadid's red snake print boots. They're bright, fun and an easy to turn any drab outfit into a fab look.
Love her style? Shop celebrity boot trends below, no matter your budget!
Gotham/GC Images
Over-the-Knee Boots
According to Erika Jayne and Paris Hilton, over-the-knee boots are a flattering, sexy trend that you should consider for fall and winter. Chrissy Teigen agrees, giving the look a fresh feel in her patent leather boots. Although the style is super sexy, the Lip Sync Battle host demonstrates how to pull them off with class. She paired them with a shirt dress, blazer and crossbody bag.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Crazy-Good Prints
Naomi Campbell is fall fashion goals in a graphic print trench coat with matching boots and a red turtleneck. The overall look is suited for the iconic supermodel. However, the boots are the hero of the look. Going for a printed boot this season is the perfect way to look supreme with minimal effort. Simply pair your standout boots with a black bodysuit and denim and you're sure to be best dressed.
Modern Vice
Rita Boot, $1,800
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Red Boots
If Naomi's printed boots are too daring, Gigi Hadid's colorful sock boot is the perfect alternative. She wore the Snake-Effect Ankle Boots, which are only $80, with a bright orange sweatsuit and multi-colored coat. Beyond the shape of the boot (a trend that has been around for a couple of years), her choice of color is worthy of copying. By investing in a bright boot, you can transform a basic outfit into a standout ensemble.
Steve Madden
Claire Bootie, $100
Danielle Shevel
BellaDonna Boots, $495
Pierre Suu/GC Images
White Boots
Her sister, Bella Hadid, went a different direction with a white boot with a pointy toe. Although white boots dominated last year's boot trends, this year, cowboy-inspired white boots are a must-have. The star paired hers with relaxed denim and an unbuttoned cardigan—a '90s trends that the model is loving.
Vagabond
Simone Boots, $195
Gotham/GC Images
Grunge Boots
Kaia Gerber loves an edgy, youthful look, thus her Doc Martens are a go-to. To sport the trend, you can either be like the celeb and wear them with a denim co-ord set and beanie or you can wear them with your favorite long-sleeve dress to add a little edge to your look.