Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah Makes Surprise Appearance at Her Hollywood Star Ceremony

Carrie Underwood received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday and gave an emotional shout-out to her son Isaiah Fisher, who made a surprise public appearance.

The Grammy-winning country singer, who is pregnant with her second child, appeared with her and husband Mike Fisher and their 3-year-old boy at the unveiling ceremony and posed for photos. Isaiah was all smiles, wearing a white shirt, black vest and matching pants and bow tie, and black and white sneakers while being held by his dad. Carrie showcased her baby bump in a red silk full-length jacket.

Carrie gave a tearful acceptance speech at her star ceremony, which her parents also attended. She thanked her family, including her "incredible" husband and their son.

"He believes in me and we had another little man that believes in me too," she said. "Isaiah Michael, I love you so much. You're the best thing we ever did, the best thing. I love you and I'm proud of you and I believe in you too."