Evan Ross Has a Moving Studio Session After Bravely Confronting Emotions Surrounding His Father's Passing

Evan Ross has conquered his fears.

On Sunday's all-new episode of ASHLEE+EVAN, Diana Ross' son came to terms with some of the emotions he had buried following his father Arne Næss Jr.'s untimely passing. As you may know, the late businessman passed away in 2004 due to a climbing accident.

Thus, the Star actor was understandably apprehensive when his brother Ross invited him to go climbing. "You should definitely come," Ross advised his younger brother. "We'll do Malibu Creek Park. It'll be a nice, chill day."

"I haven't climbed since dad, man," the "I Do" singer responded. "I'm not trying to get on a mountain right now."

After assuring Evan it would be "nothing too dangerous," the ATL star ultimately agreed to go climbing for the first time in years. Despite his nerves about the excursion, Evan knew he'd be honoring his deceased dad by just trying.

"I feel like one of the biggest things I got from my father growing up was, 'You can face certain fears' and no matter what, I can push through," Evan later revealed to the camera.