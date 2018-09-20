Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Kylie Jenner's ''Tough'' Pregnancy

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 1:31 PM

Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Glamour

Caitlyn Jenner says Kylie Jenner struggled with revealing her pregnancy.

"She's always wanted to be a mom but when she called me up it was a bit tough for her 'cause, obviously, she's not been married," the Olympian shared on ITV's Loose Women on Thursday. "But she wanted to start a family, she wanted to start it young."

She added, "'Fortunately, she's in a position where she can have a child and the child will be well taken care of."

That being said, Caitlyn revealed she still believes "you're better off waiting and there's no rush. I had my first child at 29 and I kind of had everything done." 

However, one can argue Kylie has accomplished a lot in the 21 years she has graced the earth. In this year alone, the young mother has achieved many accolades, like when the makeup mogul covered Forbes as one of the world's richest self-made women.

Business aside, the 21-year-old is also an attentive mother to daughter Stormi Webster, as evident in the many pictures she shares to Instagram of the little one.

Most recently, the mom documented the difficulty of taking a baby out of the car seat while they are mid-nap. "I don't wanna wake her up," Kylie said alongside a photo of the baby sleeping peacefully with her stuffed animals in her car seat. 

Ultimately, she had to wake the little one, which meant she was a bit grumpy with her mom. In a photo, Stormi stares at the camera and Kylie revealed, "Now she's mad at me." 

For an angry baby she sure is cute!

 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

