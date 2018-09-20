Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Low-Key Taking Over Hollywood: How They Became the Chillest Power Couple Ever

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 12:06 PM
What a week it's been in the Teigen-Legend household.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's slow and steady rise in becoming one of the most dominant power couples in Hollywood just went into warp speed after both the best-selling author/TV host and the "All of Me" singer had arguably the best weeks of their professional lives, respectively and simultaneously, and did it in the most low-key way ever.
The key difference between Chrissy and John, who first met in 2007, and other major Hollywood power couples, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West? Their relatability and accessibility.
They are the celebrities your parents tell you "just seem so down to earth and like regular people!" when they offer their unsolicited opinion on celebrity news and pop culture. They're the couple you want to go on vacation with. Because of the unfiltered access they give fans, it's easy to forget just how much of a big freakin' deal they really are.
While Bey and Jay strategically choose the crumbs of their personal life to ration out out to her ravenous fanbase, John and Chrissy are serving you the whole damn cake with a glass of milk if you're in the mood for it.
They are effortlessly chill. But they are low-key becoming one of the most dominant partnerships in Hollywood. And this past week--filled with historic milestones and major announcements--just proved that they are a force to be reckoned with.
Chrissy's latest cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, was just released this week, with Chrissy telling she wanted to make her second cookbook reflect her new life as a busy mom-of-two.
"Two kids in, you can't eat the way you used to. I changed, so the book had to change," she said. " With the first book, I wanted to get people out of the headspace of a 15-minute meal with less than five ingredients. Now I identify more with the people who don't have time for that shit,"
Her latest cookbook already a best-seller even before it officially came out on Sept. 8, with Hungry For More sky-rocketing to No. 1 on Amazon after Chrissy announced it was ready for pre-order back in June. Clearly, her audience was hungry for more following her 2016 best-selling cookbook, Cravings.
And that hunger was obviously noted by Target, who decided to team up with Chrissy for a line of kitchen and tabletop goods, following in the footsteps of HGTV mega-stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who also have a line with the retail giant called Hearth & Hand.
"Cravings by Chrissy Teigen" will launch Sept. 30 and feature a collection of 40 items, ranging in price from $4 to $140, with Target also offering a special edition of Cravings: Hungry For More that features bonus content.
The exclusive line is a true full-circle moment for the former model, who once appeared in the Target catalog early in her career and then starring in their 2016 holiday campaign.
"I remember they cast a younger girl as my little sister," Teigen said in an interview with Target announcing the collab. "We shot the campaign in an inflatable above-ground pool and I pretended my ‘little sister' was spraying me with a hose. I think it was used in Target's weekly ads, but I've actually never seen the photo. Please find it for me, Target."
The huge partnership with Target wasn't Chrissy's only collab of 2018, as she also teamed up with Blue Apron, the meal/recipe delivery service, and with Becca, the popular cosmetics line, for a second collection after first partnering with the cruelty-free line in 2017.
Becca noted that their engagement on Instagram increased almost 50 percent after they announced their team-up with Chrissy, proving just how profitable and likable she really is, with a third collaboration between Chrissy and Becca on the way (as teased by Chrissy's make-up artist Mary Phillips with her look at the 2018 Emmys).
Oh, speaking of the Emmys, that brings us to John…or should we say Mr. EGOT?
John, 39, became the first African-American man and the second youngest person ever to earn the illustrious honor of winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony during their career when he took home the prize for the televised musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. And it only took 12 years for him to do it.
"Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories. Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar," John said of the honor on Instagram. "So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air."
How did he celebrate the EGOT? He went and supported his wife at work.
"After John won last night, he came to lip sync battle, just to hang out as he always does," Chrissy posted on Instagram. "I lost my voice so he ended up being co-commentator with me and I think it might have been the most random, ridiculous episode we have ever made."
But John wasn't done yet, dropping a major announcement on Sept. 13: He's joining season 16 of The Voice as a coach. That means fans will be getting a double-dose of Chrissy and John on TV now, as Chrissy is still hosting Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle.
"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL," Legend said in a statement of joining Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in the NBC reality hit's spinning chairs during the spring cycle.
Obviously proud of her husband, Chrissy couldn't help but address the timing of the announcement in an Instagram post.
Of course, leave it to Chrissy and John to have arguably the biggest weeks of their career, respectively, happen during their five-year wedding anniversary.
"What can I say on a day like today? I could talk about the 12 beautiful years I've known you. I could talk about the 5 years of wedded bliss, the 2 wonderful children we've brought into this world. But I feel the urge to say something far more important. I LOVE your new kitchenware line at @Target. I can't wait for it to come out on September 30th. I'm so proud of everything you've done in your career and how much joy you bring to people's lives. Did I mention that your Cravings Cookbook is coming out Tuesday? Because it's coming out Tuesday. I love you, baby."
How can you even hate on a humble brag like that?
Even though their schedules are jam-packed and busier than ever, the two have stayed as present and hilarious on social media as ever, giving fans an inside look at their life, whether it's vacationing in Bali, spending time with their children, Luna, 2, and Miles, born in in May, and sharing their major childhood milestones, or, you know, clapping back at Internet trolls.
It's all just a day in the "surreal life" of Chrissy and John.
