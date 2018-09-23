Kylie Jenner Gives Birth and Brings Stormi to Her First Kar-Jenner Family Dinner on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner is a mom!

While the makeup mogul was able to keep her pregnancy the "best kept secret of our generation," on this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she shared some of her journey with the world in a video she and boyfriend Travis Scott dedicated to their daughter, Stormi Webster.

"Like, I'm not trying to keep a secret, I'm doing this for myself," Kylie insisted.

But despite the world's shock and awe at Kylie's young foray into motherhood, it's a role her family always saw her in.

"Kylie's always wanted to be a mom so this is really exciting for her," Kim Kardashian admitted to the camera. "She just didn't want anyone changing her happy moment and her happy pregnancy, so I'm really proud of her that she stuck to her guns and was able to tell her story her way."

"I can already tell that Kylie is gonna be the most amazing mom and is so in love with her baby," proud grandmother Kris Jenner added.