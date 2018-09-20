Michael B. Jordan Joins Selena Gomez as an Ambassador for Coach

Michael B. Jordan is newest face of Coach Menswear.

Fresh off the heels of the debut of Selena Gomez's newest Coach collection, the American fashion brand has announced that the Black Panther actor will be the face of its menswear line. The collaboration will include ready-to-wear, accessories and even fragrance (a venture that Selena has not taken part in due to her existing line). He will also help to promote the brand's philanthropic endeavor, The Coach Foundation.

After taking lead roles in Creed, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Fruitvale Station and more, the Hollywood star's influence goes beyond the big screen. Guys want his superhero lifestyle—Coach is betting on it.

"Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, according to Yahoo!. "I've had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship."