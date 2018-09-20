Your Guide to Fall 2018 True Crime Podcasts

Sonia Recchia/WireImage
Are you a fan of true crime?
The anticipated season three of the hit podcast Serial was released on Thursday and it returns to its true crime roots. Sarah Koenig returns as narrator of the new installment, which is about the cases and the drama that takes place at Cleveland's Justice Center, home of the city's police department and its municipal and district courts,
Check out other new true crime podcasts you may enjoy.
American Scandal: Hosted by American History Tellers' Lindsay Graham, this podcast gives you the "inside scoop behind America's greatest scandals" and takes you "deep into the heart of America's dark side to look at what drives someone to break the rules and what happens when they're caught." Example: The 2002 BALCO scandal, which involved a federal investigation of a San Francisco lab that supplied anabolic steroids to professional athletes such as MLB player Barry Bonds and track and field star Marion Jones.
Criminal: This podcast offers "stories of people who've done wrong, been wronged, and/or gotten caught somewhere in the middle." Recent episodes deal with a P.I. who was inspired to become one after she helped police investigate the murder of her college roommate and a former detective and sheriff still haunted by a 1973 murder in his Wyoming hometown.
Dr. Death: Health and science journalist Laura Beil hosts this podcast, which is about the medical malpractices of Texas neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, whose botched spinal surgeries killed two people and paralyzed two others. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2017.
Last Seen: WBUR and the Boston Globe present this podcast about the largest unsolved art heist in history: the 1990 theft of 13 pieces, worth half a billion dollars, from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.
My Favorite Murder: In this podcast, comedians Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark discuss their favorite tales of murder and hear hometown crime stories from friends and fans.
Serial Killers: Greg Polcyn and Vanessa Richardson host this podcast, during which they present stories about serial killers by voicing segments and characters.
True Crime Garage: In this podcast, friends Nic and The Captain sit in their garage, drink beer and talk true crime, from serial killers like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to cold cases like the death of JonBenét Ramsey and O.J. Simpson's acquittal of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
Uncover: In this podcast, presented by Canada's CBC Radio, local actress Sarah Edmondson (pictured above) details her past time in NXIVM, a former group in central New York that branded itself a self-help organization and allegedly also branded members of an internal sex slavery cult called DOS. Leader Keith Raniere and alleged recruiter, Smallville alum Allison Mack, were earlier this year charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.
Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers: The Oxygen cable network's podcast details the case of the 2014 murder of a 19-year-old former high school student who was intentionally set on fire.
Up and Vanished: Hosted by Payne Lindsey, this podcast is about people who have gone missing. Season two was just released and deals with the disappearance of Kristal Reisinger, a mother from Colorado.