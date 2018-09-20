Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Shares First Photo With New Boyfriend

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 10:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Briana DeJesus

Instagram

Briana DeJesus is dipping her feet back into the dating pond.

On Wednesday night, the Teen Mom 2 star surprised fans on Instagram when she posted a photo with a new man.

"My sweet love, thank you for shining your light into the darkness that was surrounding me," she shared while posing in front of a roller coaster during date night. "#wealmostdiedonthatridetho lol."

So who is this new man making Briana smile from ear to ear?

According to reports, the special guy is Johnny Rodriguez. Soon after, however, Briana cryptically tweeted: "His name is not even Johnny smh. People are so weird." As for her relationship status with this new guy, the proud mom said it's all very fresh. 

"It's nothing crazy and it's relatively new," she told Radar Online. "There's no 'other baby mama' craziness to deal with."

Photos

Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

Briana DeJesus

Instagram

As for whether or not you will see Johnny on the next season of Teen Mom 2, it's too early to say. At the same time, Briana admitted that she's never one to hide things from viewers at home.

"If and when I am, I'll definitely reveal it and of course you'd see it on the show as I'm completely open with my life and what's going on," she teased.

Last season, cameras rolled as Briana and Javi Marroquin developed a special relationship. At one point in the season, the MTV star considered purchasing an engagement ring for his girlfriend.

Ultimately, the pair called it quits with Briana getting into a public feud with Javi's ex Kailyn Lowry. Javi is now expecting a baby with current girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Despite the dramatic period in her life, Briana has learned a few lessons including the importance of keeping some things a bit more private.

"For now, I'm keeping it private as I don't know if I'm ready to put it out there," she shared. At least we got an Instagram post! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Couples , Teen Mom 2 , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Michael B. Jordan, Coach

Michael B. Jordan Joins Selena Gomez as an Ambassador for Coach

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Warns Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford to Stop Talking About Kim Kardashian

Sarah Edmondson

Your Guide to Fall 2018 True Crime Podcasts

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Sizzle in Matching Leotards for Sexy Shoot

Kanye West, Phone

Kanye West Wants to Hide How Many Social Media Followers You Have

LadyGang

Grab Your Girls, 'Cause LadyGang Is Heading to E! This October!

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Confirms Veronica Mars Revival Is Coming to Hulu

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.