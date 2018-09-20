Kristen Bell Confirms Veronica Mars Revival Is Coming to Hulu

Attention all Marshmallows: This is not a drill.

Kristen Bell took to Instagram Thursday morning with a big announcement for any and all Veronica Mars fans.

"This is a very important marshmallow announcement," she explained to her followers in a personal video. "Did you guys know that as of summer 2019, all the old Veronica Mars episodes will be available on Hula to stream and re-watch, which is great because you'll need to brush up since we're making another one."

Say what?!

According to the actress, a new Veronica Mars series is coming back on Hulu. And lo and behold, the timing is truly perfect.