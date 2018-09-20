Kristen Bell Confirms Veronica Mars Revival Is Coming to Hulu

Warner Bros. Entertainment
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 9:38 AM
Attention all Marshmallows: This is not a drill.
Kristen Bell took to Instagram Thursday morning with a big announcement for any and all Veronica Mars fans.
"This is a very important marshmallow announcement," she explained to her followers in a personal video. "Did you guys know that as of summer 2019, all the old Veronica Mars episodes will be available on Hula to stream and re-watch, which is great because you'll need to brush up since we're making another one."
Say what?!
According to the actress, a new Veronica Mars series is coming back on Hulu. And lo and behold, the timing is truly perfect.
"Veronica has always been a super hero without a Cape. And I think she's exactly what the world needs right now," Kristen explained on Instagram. "Thank you to all my fellow marshmallows who stayed excited."
"Thank you to @hulu for the opportunity," she continued. "I hope we're all still friends after I taser you."
Earlier this summer, reports surfaced that a revival of the series was currently in the works at Hulu with Kristen posed to return as the infamous detective. Original series creator Rob Thomas was also rumored to be returning as writer.
The original series ran on UPN (before turning into The CW) for three seasons between 2004 and 2007.
And ever since the show came to an end, Kristen has been optimistic that the show has had a future.
"In my world there is," Kristen previously shared with E! News. "I mean, I'm going to be blunt: It's tough, for a variety of reasons I can't get into, but, Rob and I are trying and we will continue to try."
Rob added, "We thought we were incredibly close not too long ago and a couple of business things got in the way, that neither Kristen nor I could control. So we're biding our time, but we have an idea for what we want to do and we're eager to do."
Kristen also stars in NBC's comedy The Good Place. She is expected to continue with the show while working on Veronica Mars.
