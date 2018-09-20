Machine Gun Kelly Trashes Eminem on The Breakfast Club Amid Feud

Eminem fired back at Kelly over his 2012 comments about Hailie on his track "Not Alike," released in August, rapping, "And I'm talkin' to you, but you already know who the f--k you are, Kelly / I don't use sublims and sure as f--k don't sneak-diss / But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."

Days later, Kelly released "Rap Devil," in which he attacked the rapper and claimed he blackballed him from his radio channel, Shade 45. Eminem then released "KILLSHOT," which contains the lyrics, "Realized I forgot to call you back / Here's that autograph for your daughter, I wrote it on a Starter cap / Stan, Stan, son, listen, man, dad isn't mad / But how you gonna name yourself after a damn gun and have a man bun?" and "So what good is a f--kin' machine gun when it's out of ammo / Had enough of this tatted-up mumble rapper."

Kelly then posted photos of himself on stage as an opening act for Fall Out Boy, showing him wearing a T-shirt with "KILLSHOT" cover art while holding up his middle fingers in the shape of guns.

"He missed," Kelly captioned the pics. "#legshot #rapdevilstillNUMBERONE #letstalkaboutit."

He also included a phone screenshot showing that "Rap Devil" is No. 1 on the iTunes song chart.

"I honestly don't think my daughter would want [the autograph]," Kelly said on The Breakfast Club. "She texted me when that 'KILLSHOT' came out and was like, 'Eh.' At 9 years old. You can't even offend a 9-year-old?

"You want to talk about man buns?" he also said. "You want to talk about a hairstyle I wore for a movie, a blockbuster movie, shout-out Nerve, and a 10-episode Showtime series called Roadies? I'm an actor, homie. How disconnected are you?"

Kelly also took offense at being called a "mumble rapper."

"You called me a 'mumble rapper'? Can we just pour some out for this old dumbass?" Kelly said, pouring out liquid from a cup onto the floor. "I can't even."