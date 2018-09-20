When Britney Spears Met Kevin Federline: A Look Back at the Romance That Nearly Undid Pop's Princess for Good

"I just thought it would be too much if we had done it when we were supposed to. It became this huge thing and I was like, ‘What are we waiting for? We know this is the real thing, why not just do it now?' That's why I wanted to sneak and do it our little way."

That's what Britney Spears had to say for herself in the pages of People after surprising family, friends, and fans around the world when she and her back-up dancer beau Kevin Federline ditched the plans for their lavish October wedding in favor of something akin to nuptials-by-ambush on the evening of September 18, 2004.

Held at the Studio City residence of wedding planner Alyson Fox, the princess of pop exchanged "I do"s with a dude nicknamed "Meat Pole" as groomsmen wearing white Juicy velour tracksuits with the word "Pimp" scrawled across their backs and some surely baffled family members looked on. The reception? A night out at the clubs.

The couple had only known each other a matter of months. It wasn't even the singer's first marriage that year. It was doomed from the start.