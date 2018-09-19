Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Spark Romance Rumors

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 7:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton might be Riverdale's newest and hottest couple.

The two Riverdale stars were spotted with their cast mates Casey Cott and Lili Reinhart at the movies in Vancouver three days ago, where an eyewitness spotted the two stealing a kiss. "Camile sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder," the source tells E! News. "As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!"

Their appearance in Vancouver follows a long string of sightings of the pair together, including at the beach and the movies. In one photo, Camila and Charles share a towel as they lounge on a yacht with their friends. 

And fans believe even more evidence of their rumored relationship is scattered through their Instagrams and Stories.

One such incidence that has drawn attention to the twosome is an apparent late night rendezvous by a fireside, sans their Riverdale co-stars. On Tuesday night, both actors shared a video of the same exact fireplace, however, they didn't tag one another.

Photos

The Riverdale Cast's Cutest BFF Moments

Of course, Riverdale fans went wild with speculation, with one Twitter user tweeting, "i'm like 97.3% sure that camila mendes and charles melton are dating."

However, some Varchie stans pointed out that Camila once admitted she doesn't like dating actors. In July, the actress told Nylon magazine, "Actors are really emotionally complicated. You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they're just not. I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment."

For a time, the Florida native was dating a non-actor from her home town, although a source told E! News in August the duo had parted ways. "Camila ended things with Victor after ComicCon, when she realized she wasn't ready to be in this relationship anymore. Victor was completely blindsided and is very heartbroken," the insider revealed.

Watch out Archie, Reggie might be coming for your girl!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Riverdale , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Episode 2: Rubber Men and Robots?!

America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent Season 13 Names a Winner

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Posts Empowering Message About Addiction and Recovery

Paige, Total Divas 801

Paige Struggles With Her New, ''Bittersweet'' Commentator Role From the Sidelines on Total Divas

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Makes Looking Posh Easy With Her 10th Anniversary Collection

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares First Photo After Breast Reduction

Tyra Banks, Lindsay Lohan, Life Size

Lindsay Lohan Will Appear in Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks Reveals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.