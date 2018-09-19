Jessica Lange Returns to American Horror Story: See Her First AHS: Apocalypse Set Photo

Witches, she's home. Jessica Lange is poised to make her return to American Horror Story, the first time she's been on the show in four seasons, and the first photo is here of the momentous occasion.

Lange, who won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her work in the FX series, is playing Constance Langdon once again. She won an Emmy for her portrayal of the character in American Horror Story: Murder House, the anthology series' first season. Sarah Paulson is directing the episode with Lange, which is scheduled to be the season's sixth. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy took to social media to reveal Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott, Lange's costars from AHS: Murder House, are also returning. In the photo shared by Murphy, Lange is on set as Constance with Paulson directing her. The Emmy-winning producer said he shared the photo in celebration of reaching 300,000 followers on Instagram.