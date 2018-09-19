Pomegranate Seeds, Ramen Hacks and Dry Cereal: Kylie Jenner's Taste Buds Dissected

"When Kylie doesn't eat the whole day, she's not Kylie. She's a monster."
These words were said without a hint of sarcasm by Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods during an episode of E!'s Life of Kylie, when the reality star was not happy attending a fancy AF dinner that included "alpaca heart" on the menu. "I just need some f—king spaghetti," she said as she eyed the heart with disdain. Sometimes a girl just needs some simple carbs, you know?
And fans who've followed the makeup mogul on social media for years know that Kylie loves documenting her food adventures, whether she's in the kitchen cooking for herself or eating some fast food on a private jet with her crew.
But the 21-year-old's most recent food revelation took Twitter by storm on Tuesday night, when she revealed she just tried cereal and milk for the very first time.
For. The. First. Time.
Kylie took to Twitter to share her journey with fans, posting, "last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing." Kylie chose to go with Cinnamon Toast Crunch--"amazing,'' per Kylie's review--and whole milk for her first cereal-milk experience, though she is open to experimenting in the future, tweeting, ""Should i try almond milk next time?"
So you may be asking why Kylie never thought to pour milk into her cereal in the last 21 years, a very reasonable question. Well, Kylie had an answer for that: "i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk."
Revolutionary!
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
However, Kylie's milk moment isn't the first time her taste buds have caused a storm (pun intended) on social media.
Back in 2016, Stormi's mom caused a ruckus about ramen when she shared her favorite way to doctor her noodles.
"I add butter, garlic powder, and egg to my ramen noodles," she said on Snapchat. "what do u add?"
And guess what? Like so many food pioneers before her, she really wanted to know, so she hopped over to Twitter to continue the conversation with her fans.
To someone who responded that they just add "boiling water," Kylie called their preparation "boring," but was open to another suggestion to add cheese to her next ramen dish.
Kylie also had people questioning how they make a classic dorm-room staple when she shared her go-to recipe for grilled cheese on Snapchat in 2016: butter, sourdough bread, American cheese, salt, pepper...it all sounds pretty standard, until the hot sauce and Flaming Hot Cheetos came in. And when she documented her french toast recipe, crushed Frosted Flakes were an essential ingredient in her batter.
Even her go-to pizza order is slightly elevated: Pepperoni pizza with a little bit of oregano and salt and pepper. It's all in the details.
Clearly seeing the need to share her simple but Snapchat-worthy food hacks with her fanbase, Kylie launched Cooking With Kylie on her website, which featured the star—you guessed it—cooking with friends.
In the inaugural episode, Kylie revealed that she adds orange juice to her candied yams recipe, one of her favorite dishes to cook. She then made waffles using Pillsbury cinnamon rolls in a later installment. In another, she revealed the "secret potion" she adds to the mix for her sliders that she made with big sister Khloe Kardashian. (The secret potion was teriyaki sauce.)
Kylie also welcomed friend Karrueche Tran on for a segment about one of her favorites meals: shrimp tacos and homemade guacamole.
"Kylie can throw down in the kitchen, she can cook!" singer Justine Skye once told E! News. "I mean, she is just an amazing cook. I literally can just live at her house and have her cook for me!"
Singling out one dish Kylie can make particularly well, Justine shared, "She makes the bomb fried chicken. I know everybody is gonna say something, but she actually makes the bomb fried chicken."
When it comes to cooking for her beau Travis Scott, his favorite meal of Kylie's is a little unexpected: a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. "I am a master peanut butter and jelly-maker," she told GQ. "I really am the best."
As for what makes her PB&J stand out, Travis explained, "it's the way that the crust is cut off. No crust." Kylie added, "It's perfect...perfect lines. And the perfect amount of peanut butter and jelly. Like, I take it really serious."
For those taking notes: Kylie goes with a diagonal cut. Smooth peanut butter. Grape jelly. White bread. "I'll do a YouTube video on it," Kylie coyly said, not revealing the specific bread they use.
As for her own cravings during pregnancy, Kylie revealed back in March that she also had a food-first when she was expecting, one that would make Stranger Things' Eleven very happy.
Sadly, it seems Kylie leggo of her Eggos.
On her official site, Kylie once listed her favorite snacks and the roster was stacked with junk food staples that any kid would be happy to find in their lunch box. "Junk food is bomb. I try and eat healthy most of the time but I def love me some old-school snacks," she explained. "Vending machines make me happy!!!" (In the GQ interview, Travis revealed Kylie's favorite ice cream is Häagen-Dazs' classic vanilla, by the way.)
Twizzlers, Oreos, tiny twist pretzels and Diet Coke all made the list. But the only cereal listed was Lucky Charms...which led to that iconic 2015 moment in which Kylie was gifted a limited-edition box of her favorite cereal...sans cereal, only marshmallows aka the dream.
But when it comes to Kylie's all-time favorite food, she sticks with a healthy option: pomegranate seeds. A lot of them.
Kylie once revealed on Snapchat that she eats four to five cups of the seeds, which are loaded with fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K and potassium, per day. Seriously, she's been doing it since 2011.
She even watched the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at home with her trusty snack by her side.
"If anyone knows me, you know I love pomegranates," she Snapchatted while watching.
Oh, we know, Kylie. We know.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE