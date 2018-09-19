Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Strut on the Alberta Ferretti Runway

Italian designer Alberta Ferretti's Spring/Summer 2019 show included the modeling world's It Girls.

To folk music reminiscent of spring, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner walked down the runway wearing the designers' pastel denim, high-waisted pants, lace-trimmed and eyelet tops, swimwear and more feminine yet down-to-earth garbs. The overall look of the runway is representative of a major trend, as Queer Eye's Tan France revealed during New York Fashion Week:

"It's not boho…I'm going to say it's very Florence," he told E! News. "Think Florence, the Machine and that's the look. It almost looks granola-y, but in the most beautiful way. Small prints, earth tones—it's kind of whimsical."

While inviting all four of the stunners may have been costly, the brand's youthful style with oversized pieces and crop tops, fits the look of the under-25 models, naturally. It's slightly ethereal, but still compasses the edge of today's It Girl.