Kris Jenner Reveals She Helped Deliver Baby Stormi and Kim Kardashian Is Totally Grossed Out on KUWTK

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 7:00 AM
Kris Jenner is one hands-on grandma!
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the momager reveals she played a major role in helping her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner deliver baby Stormi Webster.
"How did she do for her labor?" Kris' eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian asks.
"She did really, really well," Kris admits. "She just kept saying, 'I just don't feel any pain' and you'd see these contractions like crazy and she would go, 'I'm just not feeling it' and I'm like, 'This is really weird.'"
Not only was Kris in the room for Kylie's big moment, she actually got involved.
"I delivered the baby!" Kris exclaims. "She told me," Kourtney replies.
"I didn't hear that," a surprised Kim Kardashianchimes in. "I delivered the baby. I pulled her out," Kris maintains. "Ew," Kim scoffs.
See the proud grandmother dish on Kylie's exciting delivery in the clip above.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
