Evan Ross Is Honoring His Late Father by Facing His Fears on ASHLEE+EVAN

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Evan Ross is getting back on the mountain!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Evan and his wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross tell their daughter Jagger about Evan's upcoming climbing trip.

"You know where daddy's gonna go?" Ashlee asks Jagger. "Daddy's gonna go climb a mountain." "Yucky," Jagger coos. 

While Jagger protests her dad's big trip, going climbing represents something much bigger for the actor whose father died in a climbing accident when Evan was just 15 years old.

"I feel like one of the biggest things I got from my father growing up was, 'You can face certain fears' and no matter what, I can push through," Evan reveals to the camera.

See Evan open up about facing his fears in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Ashlee Simpson-Ross , Evan Ross , Couples , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
LadyGang

Grab Your Girls, 'Cause LadyGang Is Heading to E! This October!

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Confirms Veronica Mars Revival Is Coming to Hulu

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Trashes Eminem on The Breakfast Club Amid Feud

The Bold and The Lyrical, Drake

Watch Kaley Cuoco, James Corden and Joel McHale's Hilarious Drake-Inspired Soap Opera

Sandra Bullock, John Bullock

Sandra Bullock's Dad John Bullock Dies at 93

Colton Underwood, Ellen DeGeneres

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Meets His First 3 Ladies—and Puts Them to the Test

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

When Britney Spears Met Kevin Federline: A Look Back at the Romance That Nearly Undid Pop's Princess for Good

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.