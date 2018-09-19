Some Fans Think Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem Are Faking Their Feud

And the conspiracy mill has begun to churn...

It's no secret that Machine Gun Kelly and Eminemhave been feuding. Six years after MGK called Eminem's then-teenage daughter "hot as f--k" on Twitter, the "Kamikaze" star fired back at his new foe with his track, "Not Alike," rapping, "And I'm talkin' to you, but you already know who the f--k you are, Kelly/I don't use sublims and sure as f--k don't sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."

Just like that, a rap battle began. MGK responded to the song three days later with diss track, "Rap Devil."

Meanwhile, Eminem got fired up about Kelly in an interview with Sway Calloway. "I don't give a f--k about your career," he said about MGK. "You think I actually f--king think about you? You know how many f--king rappers are better than you? You're not even in the f--king conversation."

That same week, the Grammy winner dropped "Killshot," using a drawing of MGK's face on a target as the cover art for the track.