Lady Gabriella Windsor Is Engaged: Royal Wedding Set for Spring 2019

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 6:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston

Alexandra Diez de Rivera

Another royal wedding is on the way. 

Lady Gabriella Windsor—the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent—is engaged. The royal will marry Thomas Kingston in the spring of 2019. 

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Wednesday.

"Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr. Thomas Kingston," the Palace said in a statement. 

Thomas proposed to his bride-to-be in August while visiting the Isle of Sark.

The Palace also released a photo of the happy couple. The picture showed Lady Gabriella resting her head and hand against her fiancé as they both smiled at the camera. However, an engagement ring was not pictured.

Lady Gabriella—or "Ella" as those close to her call her—is a senior director at Branding Latin America, a public relations and brand-positioning company that specializes in the region. She also contributes to The London Magazine

As for her groom, Thomas works in frontier market investment and is a director of the company Devonport Capital. According to The Telegraph, he also previously dated Pippa Middleton. Of course, Kate Middleton's sister is now happily married to James Matthews, and they're expecting their first child.

Photos

The Best Royal Wedding Dresses

Pippa Middleton, Tom Kingston

BACKGRID

This isn't the only royal wedding on the calendar. Princess Eugenie will wed Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. The two will tie the knot at Windsor Castle—the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dr. Grant William Robicheaux, Cerissa Laura Riley

Reality Star Surgeon and Girlfriend Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Drugging Women

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Secrets to Raising Polite Kids

Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

John Oliver, Kate Norley

Surprise! John Oliver Secretly Welcomed a Son 3 Months Ago

Claire Foy, 2019 Emmy Awards

Claire Foy Was Almost Denied Entry to an Emmys Party—Until This Queer Eye Star Showed Up

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Blocks Racist Trolls in Defense of Daughter True

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse Accidentally Shot Someone While Filming Assassination Nation

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.