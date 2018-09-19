Ellen DeGeneres Predicts the Sex of Carrie Underwood's Baby

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 5:25 AM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen DeGeneres fancies herself a baby whisperer.
In the past, she correctly guessed the sexes of Nick Cannon and Natalie Portman's babies; in fact, Portman made good on the $1,000 bet when she returned to the show earlier this year. So, when Carrie Underwood stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the host wanted to try her luck again and predict whether the singer's second child will be a boy or a girl.
The 35-year-old singer admitted she and her husband, Mike Fisher, do know what they're having. "We like to kind of just hold onto things for a minute," she said. "I feel like everybody just knows everything about everybody, so we just like to have a little secret for a little while."
"You can tell us in a few minutes," the host said. "I can probably tell you what it is. You have a little boy, right? How are you carrying versus when you carried him? Are you higher or lower?"
"It's a different ball game. I feel like I didn't look pregnant, and then I woke up and I looked like this!" Underwood said. She then cut herself off after realizing DeGeneres might be tricking her into revealing the sex: "I feel like you're trying to get me to talk about it so I'll say 'he' or 'she!'"
"No, I've got other ways," DeGeneres replied, adding. "It's a girl. It is."
"You think?" Underwood asked, careful not to let her expression betray her. "OK. OK."
"When you come back here and when we talk about it after it's a little girl, I'll say, 'It was a girl.' OK? All right," DeGeneres said. "But you did say it was a 'whole new ball game,' which indicates it could be a boy. It's either a girl or a boy. I'm pretty good at guessing, like I said. I do think it's a girl, though. I can see it in your eyes. It's a girl. Anyway, congratulations. It's a little girl!"
