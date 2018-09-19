Ellen DeGeneres Predicts the Sex of Carrie Underwood's Baby

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 5:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carrie Underwood, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres fancies herself a baby whisperer.

In the past, she correctly guessed the sexes of Nick Cannon and Natalie Portman's babies; in fact, Portman made good on the $1,000 bet when she returned to the show earlier this year. So, when Carrie Underwood stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the host wanted to try her luck again and predict whether the singer's second child will be a boy or a girl.

The 35-year-old singer admitted she and her husband, Mike Fisher, do know what they're having. "We like to kind of just hold onto things for a minute," she said. "I feel like everybody just knows everything about everybody, so we just like to have a little secret for a little while."

"You can tell us in a few minutes," the host said. "I can probably tell you what it is. You have a little boy, right? How are you carrying versus when you carried him? Are you higher or lower?"

Read

Carrie Underwood Reveals She Had 3 Miscarriages

"It's a different ball game. I feel like I didn't look pregnant, and then I woke up and I looked like this!" Underwood said. She then cut herself off after realizing DeGeneres might be tricking her into revealing the sex: "I feel like you're trying to get me to talk about it so I'll say 'he' or 'she!'"

"No, I've got other ways," DeGeneres replied, adding. "It's a girl. It is."

"You think?" Underwood asked, careful not to let her expression betray her. "OK. OK."

"When you come back here and when we talk about it after it's a little girl, I'll say, 'It was a girl.' OK? All right," DeGeneres said. "But you did say it was a 'whole new ball game,' which indicates it could be a boy. It's either a girl or a boy. I'm pretty good at guessing, like I said. I do think it's a girl, though. I can see it in your eyes. It's a girl. Anyway, congratulations. It's a little girl!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Ellen DeGeneres , Carrie Underwood , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Paige, Nia Jax, Total Divas

Paige Feels Left Out After Nia Jax Blows Off Plans to Wrestle on Total Divas: "I Can See Now Who My Real Friends Are"

Grey's Anatomy, Season 15

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: What to Expect

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Today

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Play "Never Have I Ever"

Krystal, Chris, Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise's Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Reveal If They Want a TV Wedding

Evan Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 103

Evan Ross Isn't Happy to Be Without Cell Service During a Family Farm Visit on ASHLEE+EVAN

Kelly Clarkson, The Tonight Show

Kelly Clarkson Reveals What to Expect From Her Daytime Talk Show

Kylie Jenner, cereal, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Just Tried Milk and Cereal For the First Time and the Internet Can't Believe It

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.