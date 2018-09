Kylie Jenner Just Tried Milk and Cereal For the First Time and the Internet Can't Believe It

It has been a year of many firsts for Kylie Jenner. She gave birth to her first daughter, starred on her first Vogue cover and now she's tried cereal and milk for the very first time.

The makeup mogul revealed on Tuesday, "last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing."

In a detailed account of her journey, the reality star said she tried out the flavor combo with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and regular milk, although now that she's experienced the meal, she's willing to venture into bold new places. "Should i try almond milk next time?" the star pondered on Twitter.

She also shared that she pours the cereal first and then milk.

As for why she has never tried the milk and cereal combo, she simply said, "i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk."