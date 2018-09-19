Grey's Anatomy Season 15: What to Expect

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grey's Anatomy, Season 15

ABC

We're just a little over a week away from the return of TGIT!

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two hour premiere next Thursday, and we know it's hard to wait. We're struggling as well, so to help us all out, we've put together a very helpful gallery about everything we know about this season.

Not only will this give you something to hold onto for the next week, but we'll also be updating the gallery throughout the season any time there's news about what's coming up in this landmark 15th season. There's gonna be love triangles and hookups and probably a few medical miracles, as well as some baby news that has yet to shake up the hospital. There's also some new hot docs to look forward to meeting!

Photos

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: Everything We Know

The gallery has the details on all that and more, plus a few of the newest pics that have been released from this season so far.

Hopefully, it's enough to make the next few days of waiting feel at least a little bit shorter!

Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday, September 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams Is Pregnant 6 Years After Miscarriage

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, SVU

Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T Reveal Secrets of Their 20-Year Law and Order: SVU Friendship

Krystal, Chris, Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise's Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Reveal If They Want a TV Wedding

Kelly Clarkson, The Tonight Show

Kelly Clarkson Reveals What to Expect From Her Daytime Talk Show

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Definitely Wouldn't Mind a Southland Reboot

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Debuts Season 15 Key Art with a Very Happy Meredith and a Very Accurate Tagline

Julie Chen Exits "The Talk" Over Les Moonves Scandal

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.