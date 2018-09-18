Mid-Century Modern Décor to Spruce Up Your Small Space

Stocksy
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 4:31 PM
Stocksy
Can we just talk about how obsessed we are with mid-century modern décor?
If you're not familiar, let us help you get familiar. Can you think of any 1950s themed TV show or movie you love? There are tons and, if you can recall, the vibe is a very specific one. Think less farmhouse chic and more clean and simplistic. If you're a less-is-more type of homeowner or renter, we'd highly recommend it.
Shop the style and expect to see pops of color, textured fabrics, the incorporation of natural elements and visually pleasing lines and designs. And if you're crammed for space, the good thing about a mid-century find is that one piece speaks volumes.
So even if you can't deck the house with a full-blown interior redesign, a cool couch or rad coffee table update could make all the difference.
BUY IT: Joss & Main Canyon Vista Lounge Chair and Ottoman, $290
BUY IT: Joss & Main Eaimor Coffee Table, $160
BUY IT: Joss & Main Alvarado Lounge Chair, $228
Article continues below
BUY IT: Joss & Main Yearby Console Table, $237
BUY IT: Joss & Main Yvonne End Table, $127
BUY IT: Blakeney End Table With Storage, $143
Article continues below
BUY IT: Joss & Main Balderrama Slipper Chair, $127
BUY IT: Erin Ladder Bookcase, $267
BUY IT: Joss & Main Frederick Arm Chair, $132
Article continues below
BUY IT: All Modern Sunset Sideboard, $274
BUY IT: Joss & Main Carpenter Coffee Table, $176
BUY IT: Joss & Main Carncome Armchair, $200
Article continues below
BUY IT: All Modern Ferrao Chesterfield Sofa, $690
BUY IT: Joss & Main Velvet Side Chair, $210
BUY IT: Joss & Main Abigail 30" Bar Stool, $137
Article continues below
BUY IT: All Modern Barbican Cube Unit Bookcase, $180
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?